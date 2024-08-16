Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 594,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 300.7 days.

Cascades Price Performance

CADNF stock remained flat at $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Cascades has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

