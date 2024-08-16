CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $32.00 at JMP Securities

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARG. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,826 shares of company stock worth $1,682,792 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 54.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

