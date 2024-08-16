Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$176.00 at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$159.55.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down C$1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$123.97. 23,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$128.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.80. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$143.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

