CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at $142,000.

CDNA opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. CareDx has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

