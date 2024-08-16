Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $101.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.69.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.