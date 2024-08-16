Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chimerix’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMRX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CMRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 84,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,386. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

