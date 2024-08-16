Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zapata Computing’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Zapata Computing in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Zapata Computing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZPTA opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Zapata Computing has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zapata Computing

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapata Computing stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 341,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned 1.07% of Zapata Computing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Zapata Computing Company Profile

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

