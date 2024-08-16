Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Trading Up 4.2 %
CNTMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
