Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Trading Up 4.2 %

CNTMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

