Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the July 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of BLOZF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $40.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.70. Cannabix Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.64.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

