Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Up 8.8%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 492,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,527,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Glj Research upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $973.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

