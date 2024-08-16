Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.50.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$70.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.24. The stock has a market cap of C$66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$71.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.11 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.