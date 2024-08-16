Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$56.77.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAR.UN

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAR.UN stock opened at C$49.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.31. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.36.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.