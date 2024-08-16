Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP)

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 182 ($2.32) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ULTP stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £118.40 million, a PE ratio of 982.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.06. Ultimate Products has a one year low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.37).

In other news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.75), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($79,974.97). 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

