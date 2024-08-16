Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$12.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Neo Performance Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 1.1 %
Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently -153.85%.
Insider Activity at Neo Performance Materials
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. 21.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
