Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$12.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Neo Performance Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$7.52 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$5.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of C$313.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. 21.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

