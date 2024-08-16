Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target to $12.00

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of BVS opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $66,038.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at $476,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $51,349.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $472,865.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $66,038.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at $476,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $230,591. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 55.8% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

