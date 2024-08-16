Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Evercore ISI

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.03.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $119.80 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.