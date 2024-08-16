Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $17.29

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $16.79. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 20,211 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $119,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.