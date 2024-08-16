CAE (NYSE:CAE) Trading Down 2.5%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.50. 38,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 590,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CAE by 142.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CAE by 52.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CAE by 86.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

