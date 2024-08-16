Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Price Performance

Cadrenal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 466,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.71. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

