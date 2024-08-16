BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in July

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.3 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $2.33 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.46.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

