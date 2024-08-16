Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCF remained flat at $100.00 during trading on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

