Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,312 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kellanova by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,680,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,107,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $52,647,260. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

