Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Makes New $64,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $109,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:GEV traded down $4.74 on Friday, hitting $184.08. 1,008,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,858. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $190.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.92.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

