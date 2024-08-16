Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 670.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of GSK by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,230. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

