Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $131,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.90. 816,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

