Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,481,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,815,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

