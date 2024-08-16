Brookline Capital Management Comments on Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

UNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ UNCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

