Brokers Set Expectations for Titanium Transp’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.37 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

