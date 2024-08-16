Brokers Set Expectations for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Sunday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.06%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.