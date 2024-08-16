Brokers Offer Predictions for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

OTLK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,347. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $186.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.67).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $303,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,225 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

