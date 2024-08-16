Brokers Issue Forecasts for Insmed Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Insmed in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Stock Down 1.0 %

INSM opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $390,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,302.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $390,951.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,302.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,611 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,876 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,636,000 after purchasing an additional 383,714 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after acquiring an additional 218,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,029,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.