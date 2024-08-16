Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Target Price at $44.42

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPG. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after buying an additional 1,305,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,161,000 after acquiring an additional 366,306 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TPG by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 922,571 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in TPG by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,971,000 after purchasing an additional 187,183 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. TPG has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

