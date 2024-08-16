Brokerages Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Target Price at $41.25

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have commented on KNTK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 13.8% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,653 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 148.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after buying an additional 1,134,570 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Kinetik by 1,992.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,448,000 after buying an additional 1,109,308 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinetik in the first quarter valued at about $30,867,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinetik stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.96. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. Kinetik’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

