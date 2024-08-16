Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $78.77

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.77.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.