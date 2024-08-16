British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 404 ($5.16).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.52) to GBX 405 ($5.17) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($5.99) to GBX 500 ($6.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,504 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £14,436.48 ($18,432.69). In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.35), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($71,078.06). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.26) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($18,432.69). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,605 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LON BLND opened at GBX 402.40 ($5.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.15, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 446.80 ($5.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 410.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 394.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

