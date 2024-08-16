Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.02 and last traded at $37.03. 22,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 121,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bristow Group

Bristow Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 945.75 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Bristow Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.