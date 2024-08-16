Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. Raymond James cut Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.58.

Brinker International Trading Down 1.8 %

Brinker International stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,144. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Brinker International by 49.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $7,963,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

