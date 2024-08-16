Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 46.9% in July

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 81,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,047. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.