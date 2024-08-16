Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 30,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.