Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.98. 25,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

