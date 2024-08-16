Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 318,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,977. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCLI. StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.