Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.9 %

BHR stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

