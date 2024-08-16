Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
BHR stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
