Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 188,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 885,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several brokerages have commented on BOWL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowlero has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 39.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

