Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 715,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDRBF shares. CIBC raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Bombardier Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Bombardier stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. 28,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,291. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $72.39.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

