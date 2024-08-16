Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 715,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDRBF shares. CIBC raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
