Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 556.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

BOLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,509. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOLT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

