Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 556.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 54,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,514. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

