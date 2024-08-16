BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 173.5% in July

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 173.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 273,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

LEO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 181,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,348. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

