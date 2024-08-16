BMO Capital Markets Cuts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $3.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telos from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.30.

Get Telos alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TLS

Telos Stock Up 26.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TLS opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Telos has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 100,248 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $401,994.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 633,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,412.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 158,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 100,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $401,994.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 633,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,412.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 522,041 shares of company stock worth $1,911,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.