bluebird bio’s (BLUE) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.74.

Get Our Latest Report on bluebird bio

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,663,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in bluebird bio by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76,490 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 524,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.