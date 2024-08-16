bluebird bio’s (BLUE) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,663,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in bluebird bio by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76,490 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 524,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

