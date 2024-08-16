Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Raised to $3.25 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.93.

BLND opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 2,485,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 176.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 51,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 253.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 523,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 375,233 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

